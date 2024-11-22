Liverpool prepared to agree over £96,000 a week deal to secure signing – Report

Liverpool continue to be linked with transfers for attackers in the market despite this being one of the positions where they are relatively well-stacked.

The Reds have one of the most talented squads in the world and are especially blessed in the forward regions.

Which other club in the world can boast of having the envious distinction of having to choose between Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo for the starting XI every week. In any other team, both of them will be sure shot starters.

Thus, it doesn’t make much financial sense when it emerges that Liverpool want to make an expensive deal happen for Marcus Thuram.

As per Mundo Deportivo, the Merseysiders are prepared to agree over £96,000 a week (current salary) deal to sign the talented Inter Milan striker.

Liverpool understand that signing the player might be expensive, with the Frenchman said to have a £70.6m release clause (85 million euros). However, they believe that it is understandable considering the current state of the market and the player’s performances.

The Reds themselves paid a similar amount to lure Darwin Nunez to the club. It is a signing that has still divided opinion and one isn’t clear how it will turn out. That however, isn’t putting Liverpool off in their bid to sign the Les Bleus star.

Liverpool are willing to pay his salary, as mentioned above but, as per MD, they realize that the main obstacle would be in convincing Marcus Thuram to leave Inter. The player feels at home at the San Siro and could refuse a transfer.

Should the Reds move for Thuram and or to look elsewhere considering the financial burden of this operation? Let’s wait and see how things play out.