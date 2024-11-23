Hughes determined to secure Liverpool signing with £41.5m player a great desire

Liverpool have always been a club very keen on signing young talents with a high ceiling and getting the best out of them.

Not only do they have an eye for picking talented youngsters but they are also willing to give them a chance.

News – “To get deals done” – Insider reveals Liverpool pressing hard to reach triple agreement

Arne Slot, although the sample size is extremely small, has shown that he doesn’t mind giving youngsters a chance. Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards will surely dig into their head coach’s ideology and scan the market for high potential youngsters.

Now, as per Anfield Watch, Richard Hughes is determined to secure key signing for Liverpool in January and midfielder Desire Doue of PSG is a great desire. The youngster is struggling for minutes in a star-studded side that Luis Enrique coaches.

Doue moved to PSG from Rennes for around £41.5m but has started just two league games for the Ligue 1 giants. He will surely be learning a lot training with the likes of Ousmane Dembele but he might also want regular game time.

Last season, Doue showed his class for Rennes, starting 17 league games, providing four goals and five assists. He also was a part of the France team at the Olympic games, where he scored a goal and registered an assist on his way to a silver medal under Thierry Henry.

Capable of playing in a number of positions in the forward line, should Doue sign for Liverpool, it would be a good addition to Arne Slot’s roster.

However, the player will be wary of Anfield ending up being another place where he doesn’t get much game time.

It remains to be seen how Liverpool go about signing Doue.