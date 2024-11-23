Liverpool ready to agree fee and huge terms to sign £50,000 a week star – Report

Liverpool have one of the most talented squads in the world but have a few gaping holes that need to be addressed.

The lack of a natural ball-winning midfielder in the squad could hurt Arne Slot in the long run, especially when playing against a top team.

News – Hughes determined to secure Liverpool signing with £41.5m player a great desire

It is not that the Reds did not try to sign a defensive midfielder back in the summer. They went very hard to lure Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi who is the ideal fit for the role that Slot’s squad is currently lacking.

Liverpool were not just willing to trigger his release clause but also offered to treble his current £50,000 a week salary. However, the player decided to show his commitment and rejected Liverpool to continue at the Basque club.

Now, as per Team Talk, Liverpool are once again ready to agree a huge deal to try and finally sign Martin Zubimendi. The La Roja number six would help release players like Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister to play more comfortable roles.

The Anfield club are prepared to activate the 60 million euros clause fee and are willing to offer a contract that will make him one of the highest paid players at the club. However, they now face competition from Arsenal.

Should Liverpool focus on Martin Zubimendi again?

As good as Arne Slot’s team has been, if they have a player who can control the tempo of the game like the Spaniard, it would bode very well in the long run. He is equally good both with and without the ball which is what makes him stand out.

It is not just defensive midfield that Liverpool need to sign but they also need to find a center-back. Thus, it is important that the Reds don’t go over and beyond to sign Zubimendi, effectively ruining other transfer operations.

Not to forget, Ryan Gravenberch has so far done wonders for the Reds in the No.6 role under Slot.

Only time will tell how things go going forward in Liverpool’s pursuit of Martin Zubimendi. Let’s hope they are successful in convincing him to sign for the club and only time will tell how it develops.