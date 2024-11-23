“To get deals done” – Insider reveals Liverpool pressing hard to reach agreement

Manchester City have been the most successful team in the Premier League over the last decade, winning six league titles in seven seasons and a Champions League as well.

Liverpool have been the second most successful English team in recent times and Jurgen Klopp was the architect of that.

News – Liverpool ‘fit’ for £49.8m star, who’s ready to sign for the Reds – Journalist

Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have been the pillars of the Reds’ success. Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane also played crucial roles in it but both have left the club.

Van Dijk, Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Alisson have continued to play pivotal roles for new manager, Arne Slot, this season and they have had an impressive start, sitting at the top of the league in both the Champions League and the Premier League.

However, the captain, the vice-captain and the best attacker have entered the final few months of their respective contracts. So, speculation surrounding their futures continues to emerge ahead of the January window.

If the contractual situation remains the same then they will be able to agree on a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs in January to leave for free in the summer.

Now, former Liverpool CEO, Peter Moore, says that it is hard to imagine the trio’s departure just yet and he further adds that the owners, FSG, have been pressing hard ‘to get deals done’ with all three of them. Moore said:

“I don’t know what is going to happen but it is Trent, it’s Mo, it’s Virgil and it’s hard to imagine any of those leaving Liverpool. Ownership, I know ownership (FSG) is working feverishly to get deals done with all three and whether it is all three, two of the three, one of three or none of the three, I don’t know.”

Losing all three at once would create a huge void in Liverpool’s squad hence they must not allow that to happen next year. Van Dijk is still one of the best defenders in the world and it would be hard to find an upgrade to him, although he is set to turn 34 next year.

The same can be said about Salah and Trent. It remains to be seen how things eventually unfold over the coming months.