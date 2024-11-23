Liverpool ‘fit’ for £49.8m star, who’s ready to sign for the Reds – Journalist

On paper, Liverpool have a strong frontline and have proper depth in this area. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are the two options Arne Slot currently has to deploy in the centre-forward position.

On the other hand, Federico Chiesa, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo are the options for the left-wing role. However, Jota has struggled with injury problems in recent years, while Nunez has found it difficult to showcase his goal-scoring prowess consistently.

Moreover, Chiesa has been out injured after joining last summer. Hence, the Merseysiders are now seemingly looking to add a new top-class attacker.

Speaking on The Bayern Dossier, German football expert, Christian Falk, states that Liverpool are keen on signing Eintracht Frankfurt ace, Omar Marmoush, and the player would ‘fit’ into Slot’s system perfectly.

The Reds would need to spend around £49.8m[€60m] fee to hire the player and Mohamed Salah has made a strong case to Liverpool hierarchy to get the deal done.

The journalist claims that Bayern Munich are also interested in the Egyptian international but they aren’t willing to spend that much to sign him. Falk said:

“Bayern have him on their list, they actually had him in their sights a little more for 2026, but the price could go up to €60m (£49.8m), Bayern don’t want to spend that much money on this player profile, they need a real striker up front. For Marmoush they would have to change the system of play a bit. But he would fit in elsewhere, at Liverpool FC, for example. Mo Salah has made a strong case for him. So, Marmoush and Liverpool are hot. Bayern are a bit cold at the moment.”

Not so long ago, Falk said that Marmoush dreams of joining Liverpool so Slot’s side wouldn’t have to make much effort to persuade him to sign for the club.

The African has been playing as one of the strikers in a 4-4-2 system at Deutsche Bank Park in recent times but can also feature as a left-winger. He has been in world class form thus far this season being among the very few players who have registered double digit goals and assists.

