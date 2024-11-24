4-2-3-1: Liverpool starting lineup against Southampton – Predicted XI

Liverpool are set to take Southampton on later today in the Premier League in what will be an important game for the Reds.

With Manchester City dropping points again yesterday, Arne Slot’s men can strengthen their grip at the top of the table.

The newly promoted Premier League club have played some good football without the necessary results so far this season. On paper, this is a mismatch that Liverpool should absolutely dominate but football is played out on the pitch.

Coming back from the international break, there is intrigue on how Slot could set Liverpool up against Southampton in this crucial game and here is how we think the Dutch coach is going to line up.

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to retain his place in between the sticks with Alisson Becker still making his way back to full fitness. The Irish shot-stopper has performed exceedingly well and deserves every bit of the minutes he has been getting.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold a doubt for the game, Slot is likely to start Conor Bradley from the right side of defense with Kostas Tsimikas expected to pip Andy Robertson on the left. Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are unbreakable as a center-back partnership.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are likely to start as the midfield partnership at the base with Curtis Jones getting the nod ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai as the attacking midfielder. The Englishman surely deserves the chance.

The attack fairly picks itself with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez sure to start from the right and middle respectively. On the left, one would expect Cody Gakpo to start ahead of Luis Diaz in this particular game.

It is a fairly strong squad to take on Southampton and Liverpool should beat the Saints in all likelihood. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.