Liverpool prepared to pay £49.9million to sign ex-Madrid attacker – Report

Liverpool are always on the lookout to try and sign young talented players who can transform the squad for Arne Slot.

The Dutch coach has done an incredible job so far this season but will prefer to make his roster even more stronger.

News – Liverpool have submitted offer to sign £50.7million Madrid attacker – Report

The Reds have always been a team that has a very good eye on the transfer market. They only make a move for a player when they are completely convinced about him and do not resort to plan Bs on many occasions when plan A doesn’t work.

Now, as per Spanish source, Liverpool are prepared to pay around £49.9million to sign Real Sociedad attacker Takefusa Kubo. The Reds are among several clubs prepared to trigger his release clause and bring the ex-Real Madrid youngster to Anfield.

Kubo is one of the most talented players in La Liga. The 23-year-old had a stint at Barcelona previously before joining Real Madrid but he has realized his potential playing for Imanol Algaucil’s Basque side in La Liga.

Mohamed Salah’s contract at Liverpool expires at the end of the season. The Egyptian has been the best Premier League player in the last decade and should he not put pen to paper on a new contract, Liverpool will have a huge task to replace him.

While no player can come in and directly match the levels that Salah is showing at Anfield, Kubo is similar stylistically.

Possessing a magical left-foot, much like the Egyptian, the Asian star is one of the better candidates to replace Liverpool legend.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool satisfy Slot’s request to sign Takefusa Kubo. Let’s wait and see how it goes.