Liverpool have submitted offer to sign £50.7million Madrid attacker – Report

Liverpool have been interested in signing Real Madrid attacker, Brahim Diaz, for some time and the latest update coming from Spain is intriguing.

Back in September, reports indicated that the Reds are willing to submit a bid to lure the player, who is valued at around £50.7million by the Los Blancos.

Now, as per a story covered by TDF, the likes of Liverpool and north London duo, Spurs and Arsenal, are looking to secure the signature of Brahim Diaz.

The Spanish outlet have mentioned that the offers from the Premier League clubs are already on the table for next summer.

Real Madrid do not want to part ways with the Moroccan international but pressure from the English sides may change the situation as the versatile attacker wants to play regular first team football.

The 25-year-old made 31 appearances in the La Liga winning campaign last term, started on 18 occasions under Carlo Ancelotti, netted 8 goals and provided 7 assists.

However, the arrival of Endrick and Kylian Mbappe in the summer has made Diaz a bench warmer at the Santiago Bernabeu and he must leave to play week in and week out.

During the last international break, the Spanish born star, who is effective with both feet and can play in the AM and RW roles, netted a brace in the victory over Gabon and a hat-trick against Lesotho in the AFCON qualification games.

In your view, should Liverpool secure the signing of Brahim Diaz?