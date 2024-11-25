Liverpool offer made, want to close £12m-£21m deal for winger signing – Report

Lyon must sell players to improve the financial situation and a couple of their stars are linked with a move to Anfield.

Attacking midfielder, Rayan Cherki, is wanted but as per reports even Malick Fofana is on the wish-list of Liverpool.

According to Spanish source, Fichajes, the Reds have already submitted an offer to sign 19-year-old winger, who has been impressive for the French club this season.

The media outlet state that Liverpool are looking to close a deal worth £12m-£21m (15-25 million euros) to secure the signing of Malick Fofana.

The teenage sensation has so far started six games in the Ligue 1 and directly contributed in four goals. Moreover, he has started only two games in the Europa League, netted two goals and also registered an assist.

Fofana’s top displays helped him earn a first call-up from the Belgian national side during the October international break, and he made his debut against four time World Cup winners, Italy.

Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the financial situation at Lyon and the negotiations could speed up to secure the player in the January transfer window.

The youngster is right footed and mainly features on the left wing. In the LW role, Arne Slot has been rotating two top players in the form of Diaz and Gakpo. Therefore, he really does not need to add another left winger.

What do you think? Should Liverpool bid £12m-£21m to sign Malick Fofana?