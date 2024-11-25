Liverpool line up £676,000 a year defender signing, he’d be “happy to” join Reds – Report

Liverpool recently met Bologna in the Champions League earlier this season and even though Arne Slot’s men emerged as the winners, the Serie A side gave a very good account of themselves with their performance on the night.

The Reds, as everyone knows by now, have an excellent scouting network and there will surely be scouts in the Serie A week in and week out.

It looks like Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards could bring a defender from Bologna.

As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are lining up a move for talented young defender Sam Beukema. The 26-year-old Dutchman has been ever reliable at the back for the Serie A side and has enough experience to make the move to Anfield.

The right-footed defender might not be a starter at Liverpool but he can provide valuable squad depth.

Beukema currently earns around £676,000 a year with the Italian side and he has already claimed that he would be “happy to” join Liverpool.

In Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, Slot has two incredible starting center-backs but their backup leaves a lot to be desired. Thus, signing someone like Beukema could be helpful in the long run for Liverpool.

It remains to be seen how much Bologna demand to sell the 26-year-old but one would assume it is in an affordable range for the Reds to pull off.

Let’s wait and see how things move going forward. It might also depend on the future of Virgil van Dijk and only time will tell if we see Beukema in a Liverpool jersey in the near future.