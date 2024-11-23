From Spain – Club will say ‘yes’ to £16.6m Liverpool offer for signing – Fee Lowered

Liverpool have been linked with French starlet, Rayan Cherki, for a while and the latest reports indicate that a very low offer would be enough to get his signing done.

Previously, it has been reported that the Reds have intensified efforts to lure the attacker from Lyon, who value their prized asset at 30-35 million euros.

Now, as per today’s edition of Mundo Deportivo (news image provided below), the player will be allowed to leave for a reduced fee.

The Catalan media outlet have mentioned that several teams, including Liverpool, have picked up the phone to get in touch with Rayan Cherki’s entourage and with Lyon to ask about the offer needed to get him.

As per MD, Lyon will say ‘yes’ to a figure of around £16.6m i.e. 20 million euros. In the past, the French team rejected offers higher than the amount, but they have no choice but to get rid of the star for cheap in order to avoid punishment.

Like Karim Benzema and Nabil Fekir, it is expected that Cherki will eventually end up leaving Lyon and it could happen as early as in January next year.

Apart from Liverpool, the likes of Real Betis, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are also after him. The youngster was a part of the French squad that lost to Spain in the final of the Paris Olympics in the summer.

This season, so far, he has started seven games in all competitions for Lyon and directly contributed in five goals (two goals and three assists).

