Deal closest – Liverpool ready to agree terms with £240,000 a week star

Liverpool continued their own merry ways in the Premier League last night with a hard-fought win against Southampton.

Not many would have expected how tight the game was but the important thing was ending up with the three points.

The Reds have things going very well on the pitch. Off the pitch though, Liverpool need to find a way to handle the contract renewals of Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold with all three players having their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Ideally, the Reds would like to retain all three players but at this point, they will have to take what they get.

As per Give Me Sport, Liverpool are closest to reaching an agreement over a new contract with Virgil van Dijk, the current captain.

The Dutch defender has continued to be at his very best so far this season and shows no signs of getting on with age. At 33, he still seems to have a few good seasons left in him and it is a no-brainer for the Merseysiders to extend his contract at Anfield.

The source mentions that deals for Salah and Trent are also in the works but one isn’t sure how it will play out. Currently, it is likely that Virgil’ will sign’s deal will be finalized first and it is important that the Reds at least wrap up the contract for £240,000 a week star.

It might get even more difficult to agree contract renewals with players as the season goes on. From January, foreign clubs will be free to negotiate with them and they could try to convince them to move away from Anfield.

Let’s wait and see how long it takes before Liverpool tie Virgil van Dijk to a new deal. It would be a good place to start and let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.