Liverpool decision made with £50million star willing to move to Anfield – Report

Mohamed Salah has been the talismanic figure for Liverpool after joining the club from AS Roma back in 2017. Moreover, he is still one of the best RWs in the world, although he is set to turn 33 next year.

The Egyptian again showed his qualities yesterday as he guided his team to victory against Southampton by scoring a brace in the Premier League.

Following the result, the Reds are currently eight points ahead of the reigning Premier League champions Manchester City – who are 2nd at the moment.

However, Salah’s existing deal will expire in six months. After yesterday’s victory, the player has revealed that the Reds haven’t offered him any new deal yet, so as it stands he is set to leave the club as a free agent next summer.

The superstar playmaker also said that he wants to continue at Anfield and it’s disappointing that the club haven’t been making any efforts to keep him.

Therefore, Liverpool have been looking at options to sign a new forward with Eintracht Frankfurt star, Omar Marmoush, emerging as a serious option. The Egyptian has even revealed that he wants to join Liverpool to succeed his countryman and idol.

GiveMeSport say that the German side want a fee of around £50m to let their star man leave. However, Liverpool don’t view the 25-year-old as an ideal option to replace Salah despite the player’s desire to join.

The forward has been in tremendous form thus far this season, making 24 goal contributions in 17 matches in all competitions. However, the player plays in the LW position for Egypt, while he has been deployed in the CF role by Dino Toppmoller at Frankfurt.

Liverpool already have depth in the CF and the LW positions and they need a top-level RW to replace Salah – who has been the main man since 2017.

Hence, Marmoush wouldn’t be the ideal option to replace his compatriot at Liverpool despite his recent impressive performances. What do you think