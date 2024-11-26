Report – Liverpool ‘set to’ move to sign £50million Madrid midfield target

Liverpool pressed hard to seal a move for Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer transfer window but the player opted to stay put.

As per the latest reports in the media, the Spanish international is still on the radar of the Anfield club but they are set to face competition from two top sides.

News – Journalist – £200,000 a week Liverpool star prepared to stay at the club

According to TDF, Liverpool were close to luring Zubimendi in the last window and are ‘set to’ move again to finally secure his signing.

Manchester City have him on the radar as well to replace the injured Ballon d’Or winner, Rodri. However, now, Real Madrid are willing to beat the Premier League duo to secure Zubimendi, who has a release clause of £50million in his contract.

At the moment, Aurelien Tchouameni, is the first choice No.6 at the Bernabeu but his future is up in the air and the Euro 2024 winner could come in to take his place.

Zubimendi snubbed a move to Liverpool, but it might be hard to turn down a move to Real Madrid. Basque defensive midfielders have a history of joining the Los Blancos.

Boyhood Sociedad star, Xabi Alonso, joined the Spanish giants from Liveprool back in 2009. In 2012, another Spanish DM, Asier Illarramendi left La Real to join Madrid. Therefore, it will not come as any surprise if Zubimendi opts to join the La Liga champions as well.

The Reds have a healthy lead in the Premier League but they must continue to reinforce as Man City can spend to strengthen in winter to bounce back in the second half of the campaign.

Liverpool need a natural No.6 to replace superstars like Fabinho and Thiago. Should they move again for Martin Zubimendi?