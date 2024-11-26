£58.4million star not ‘renewing’, yearns for ‘historic’ move away from Liverpool – Report

Mohamed Salah has made it clear that he is yet to receive an offer to renew his contract with Liverpool.

On the other hand, reports in the Spanish media suggest that Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to not renew with Liverpool and may end up moving to Real Madrid.

Unlike Salah and Van Dijk, the England international is in his peak years and it is not surprising that the Reds have prioritized agreeing fresh terms with him.

However, as per today’s version of Diario AS (news image provided below), Trent ‘continues without renewing’ with Liverpool and ‘yearns’ for a deal with Madrid, that would be ‘historic’.

Alexander-Arnold is the most valuable right back in the world, valued at £58.4million (70 million euros), and the Los Blancos aim to get him for free to unite him with best friend, Jude Bellingham, at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Spanish media outlet visited Clubmoor, the birthplace of the Three Lions star, and claim that majority of the supporters there do not want him to leave, but they are in the ‘denial’ phase. One fan said:

“I don’t believe he’s leaving, it can’t be, it would break my heart. Trent is our neighbor.”

Liverpool will host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League tomorrow night, but Trent might not take part in the fixture due to injury. We’ll know more about it in today’s press conference.

Alexander-Arnold has won every major title at Anfield and the club are in a great position to add more silverware this term. Is it surprising that the 26-year-old is looking for a new challenge?