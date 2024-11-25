Journalist – £200,000 a week Liverpool star prepared to stay at the club

Liverpool remained quiet for the majority of the time last summer but eventually opted to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus late in the window.

The Reds also signed Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili but he remained at the Spanish club and will move to Anfield ahead of next campaign.

Upon moving to the Reds, Chiesa hasn’t been able to get much game-time thus far this season, mostly due to his injury problems, featuring only 78 minutes in all competitions.

We recently covered a report from Spain stating that after finding it difficult to get regular game-time under Arne Slot, the £200,000-a-week star wants to return to his country to play regularly.

However, transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, now claims a completely contrasting story and says that Chiesa has no intention of leaving Liverpool in January, not even on a loan deal.

The 27-year-old wants to continue at the Merseyside to prove his worth in the Premier League. Plettenberg said:

“Understand that Federico Chiesa currently has no plans to leave Liverpool in the winter. A loan move is also not an option at this stage. The 27-year-old wants to stay and prove himself.”

Liverpool have a star-studded attacking department so it’s difficult to break into the starting Xl. The former Juventus star first has to ensure he remains fit to get regular first-team football.

Arne Slot’s side will have to cover a lot of games until the end of this season hence Chiesa will get chances if he keeps his patience and works hard. He should take full advantage whenever he gets opportunities to force his way into Slot’s starting line-up.

The Italian can play on either flank seamlessly and having a versatile player like him helps.