Club prepare mega signing of £18.2m a year Liverpool star after latest update – Report

Mohamed Salah has been used to grabbing the headlines with his on-field performances since joining Liverpool from AS Roma back in 2017. He has guided the Reds to win every possible major competition over the years.

The Egyptian has now also enjoyed a stellar start to this season, making 22 goal contributions in 18 appearances in all competitions.

Still, his future remains a subject of speculation in recent months as his existing deal with the Merseysiders will expire at the end of this season.

Now, Salah has grabbed the headlines once again but this time through his off-field remarks as he has revealed that although his current contract will expire next summer, Liverpool haven’t offered him a new deal yet.

The 32-year-old has also made it clear that he is keen on remaining at Anfield as he loves the club and the fans so it’s disappointing that he hasn’t been given the opportunity to continue at Liverpool.

Following this latest update it is not surprising to see that reports have started emerging that other clubs are looking to sign a player of his calibre as a free agent by taking advantage of this situation.

Spanish source, Nacional, state that Barca are preparing to make a mega move to lure Salah away from Liverpool. The Catalan giants were struggling with financial difficulties over the last few years but are currently in a healthy situation in this regard.

Therefore, although the 18.2m-a-year star’s wage demand would be hefty, Barcelona are in a strong position to hire him by matching his demands.

Lamine Yamal has been the undisputed starter for Barcelona in the RW position in recent times so the arrival of the 32-year-old arrival could disrupt their squad harmony.

However, Salah is one of the best forwards in the world and he would be a great coup for Barca and a huge loss for Liverpool if the deal eventually goes through.