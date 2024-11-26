Report – Liverpool plot to hijack signing of £40million PL playmaker

Liverpool have been excellent in both ends of the pitch thus far this season under Arne Slot, scoring 42 goals and conceding only 12 times in 18 matches in all competitions.

The Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table and in the Champions League. Moreover, they have qualified for the quarter-final of the EFL Cup and will commence their FA Cup campaign in January.

So, the Merseysiders are on course to challenge on all fronts this campaign. However, their talisman, Mohamed Salah’s future remains uncertain at the club as his current deal will expire next summer.

Hence it seems Slot’s side have started exploring options to sign a new RW as a potential replacement for the Egyptian. Now, Sky Sports state that Liverpool are interested in hiring Bournemouth star, Antoine Semenyo, to reinforce the attacking department.

Newcastle United are also in this race and are willing to get the deal done in January. But their transfer budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they will have to raise funds by selling their stars to add new reinforcements.

As per FI, the threat of Liverpool to hijack the deal for Semenyo is a cause of concern for the Magpies. The Ghanaian might prefer the Reds over the Tyneside club.

Bournemouth are reportedly open to accepting a fee of around £40m to sell the African attacker, who has a contract until 2029.

Semenyo has been in fine form under Andoni Iraola at Vitality Stadium in recent times, making five goal contributions in 12 Premier League appearances this season. The versatile forward is comfortable playing anywhere across the frontline but is predominantly a right winger.

The 24-year-old guided his team to victory against reigning Champions Manchester City by putting his name on the scoresheet earlier this campaign. Moreover, he also played a key role for the Cherries in the win over Arsenal.