Liverpool push to secure marquee deal to sign £85million star – Report

Liverpool’s squad is filled with world-class players and it’s not easy to find an upgrade to their current corp.

However, the Reds will have to be in the market to hire a new wide forward next year if Mohamed Salah eventually leaves the club.

The Egyptian’s current deal will expire at the end of this season and the player has said that as it stands he is more likely to leave the club than prolong his stay because he hasn’t been handed a new proposal to sign an extension.

Therefore, Liverpool have seemingly started looking at top-class players to replace the former AS Roma star and Football Insider states that West Ham United winger, Mohammed Kudus, is on their wish-list.

Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on the Ghanaian’s recent performances for West Ham and after being impressed by his displays, they are now planning to push to secure a marquee deal to lure him.

Kudus is open to leaving the Hammers at the end of this season to take the next step in his career and Liverpool will need to pay a huge fee to sign him as he has a £85m release clause in his current contract with the Hammers..

The report says Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in the former Ajax star as Arsenal are also considering purchasing him next summer.

The 24-year-old is comfortable in the right flank and is also efficient on the opposite side. Moreover, he can be deployed in the false nine position and the CAM role if needed.

The forward has been suspended for five games having picked up a red card against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this term and will return to action versus Wolves next month.