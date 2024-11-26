“Reach an agreement” – Journalist believes Liverpool deal will be done

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have been the pillars of Liverpool’s success in recent years. They have continued to play key roles in new manager Arne Slot’s starting Xl this season as well.

However, all three have entered the final few months of their respective contracts so the Reds are currently at risk of losing them for absolutely nothing.

As it stands, the trio will be able to agree pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs in January.

After the contest against Southampton, Salah made his feelings clear and said that he is disappointed Liverpool haven’t offered a new contract proposal to him.

However, all is not negative in this saga. The good news is that as per Caught Offside, the Anfield club remain in discussion with Salah’s agent to prolong his stay at the club beyond this season.

Moreover, reputed transfer journalist, David Ornstein, claims that Liverpool are keen on keeping hold of the Egyptian and although they haven’t submitted an official proposal to the player, positive talks have already been held between the two parties over the renewal.

It won’t be easy for the Merseysiders to tie the 32-year-old to a new deal and it will come down to whether Slot’s side will/can meet his expectations. Nevertheless, the player continues to remain professional.

Ornstein also delivers his personal opinion regarding this deal and says that Liverpool will eventually ‘reach an agreement’ with Salah over a new deal. He said:

“Personal opinion? They eventually reach an agreement to renew.”

Although the African is set to turn 33 next year, still, he is arguably the best RW in the world at the moment. If he were to leave the club then it will create a huge void in Slot’s attack.

Salah still looks strong physically hence Liverpool should ideally hand him a two-year contract extension with an option for a further year. What do you think?