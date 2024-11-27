Star ready to join Liverpool, even if he signs new deal with current club – Report

Omar Marmoush has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool and the latest update coming from Germany is interested.

As per today’s edition of Bild (news image provided below), the headline states, ‘Eintracht is fighting for Marmoush!’.

News – “Reach an agreement” – Journalist believes Liverpool deal will be done

The famous media outlet have mentioned that Frankfurt are negotiating to agree a new deal with the Egyptian international, who has so far netted 11 goals in as many Bundesliga games in the current campaign.

At the moment, the 25-year-old forward earns a salary of around 2.5 million euros a year and the German side are looking to offer him close to 3.5 million euros a year to match the wages of top earners, Gotze and Trapp.

However, Bild claim that even a new deal will not stop the departure of Omar Marmoush next summer as he is ready to join Liverpool and considers them his ‘dream’ destination.

Still, thus far, the Reds have not made any contact with Frankfurt, as confirmed by sporting director, Timmo Hardung. He said:

“We have no contact with Liverpool. No negotiations, no communication. I know a few people there, but there is nothing. There are no discussions with any club about Omar.”

Bild state that the Bundesliga club, who are currently 6 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, are expecting to receive a transfer fee of £41.6m (50 million euros) for their prized asset, who is currently one of the most in form forwards in the world.

Have your say – Should Liverpool meet the asking fee to sign Omar Marmoush next summer?