Two changes – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup against Real Madrid – Predicted XI

Liverpool have continued to shine under Arne Slot this season and following the 3-2 victory over Southampton last weekend, the Reds have now eight points ahead of reigning champions Manchester City.

Slot’s side will take on the Citizens next in the league at Anfield on Sunday. Pep Guardiola’s side have been going through a disappointing spell at the moment as they are winless in the last six games, losing five.

In the meantime, Liverpool will welcome the defending European Champions, Real Madrid, at Anfield in a crucial Champions League encounter tonight.

The Merseysiders have won all four games thus far this season in this competition, while Los Blancos have accumulated six points from four games.

As per team news, Alisson Becker, Diogo Jota and Federico Chiesa remain sidelined with their respective problems. Moreover, Konstantinos Tsimikas is the new addition to their injury list.

But the good news is that Trent Alexander-Arnold has returned to training after recovering from his issue but he might not be ready to start yet. Harvey Elliott is also not ready to start a game of this magnitude just yet.

Expected Liverpool line-up vs Real Madrid – Two changes

Amid Alisson’s absence, Caoimhin Kelleher is set to continue between the sticks with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk likely to be the CB pairing for the hosts. So, Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez should be among the substitutes.

Conor Bradley may start in the RB position and Andrew Robertson would keep hold of his place on the opposite side despite displaying an average performance last time out against Southampton due to Tsimikas’ absence. So, Alexander-Arnold could feature off the bench.

Ryan Gravenberch would be in the CDM role, while Alexis Mac Allister could be called upon to start beside the Dutchman. In that case, Curtis Jones is expected to return to the bench with Dominik Szoboszlai should be in the CAM role.

Luis Diaz is likely to get the nod ahead of Cody Gakpo to commence in the left flank, while Mohamed Salah might be on the opposite side with Darwin Nunez in the No.9 position.