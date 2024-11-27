Fee lowered – Liverpool have to agree £40m deal to secure signing

Mohamed Salah has been the undisputed starter for Liverpool on the right flank since joining the club from AS Roma back in 2017.

He has helped the Reds win every possible major competition over the years and is the top scorer for the club in the Premier League. Still, it appears his time at the club is edging closer towards the end.

The 32-year-old has revealed that although his existing deal with the club is set to expire at the end of this season, the Merseysiders haven’t offered a new proposal to sign an extension with him.

Liverpool have started thinking about life without Salah from next season. They have been linked with a few wingers in recent times with Mohammed Kudus among them. Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are also interested in Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo.

It was reported last month that the Bees want a fee of more than £60m to sell their star man but with his contract expiring in 2026, the fee should be lower.

CO state that Thomas Frank’s side have now expected to accept a fee around £40m. So, this is a big boost for the Reds in getting any potential deal done for the Cameroonian.

However, apart from them, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa are also keen on signing him. Hence, Liverpool will have to face fierce competition to hire Mbeumo.

Following Toney’s departure to Saudi Arabia, the 25-year-old has taken over the talismanic role at the club this season. In 12Premier League appearances thus far, he has scored 8 goals and registered a solitary assist.

He is a left-footed right-winger like Salah and is also efficient on the left flank and the CF role if needed.