“Absolute Knockout” – Spanish papers react as Liverpool dismantle Real Madrid

Liverpool dismantled European champions, Real Madrid, at Anfield to register their first win against the Los Blancos since 2009.

The Reds were rampant on the night and the score-line could have been worse than 0-2 for the La Liga giants, who were completely outplayed by Arne Slot’s men.

After the contest, Madrid manager, Carlo Ancelotti was full of praise for the Merseysiders and said that Liverpool are the best team in Europe at the moment.

The Italian boss is not the only one appreciating how good the Reds are, Spanish papers today have also highly applauded the performance.

Of course, Catalan outlets were going to love the battering of Real Madrid and Mundo Deportivo‘s story on the match had a headline stating “Absolute Knockout”.

On the other hand, Diario Sport (news image provided below) highlighted one word “Sunk” and further added “Real Madrid falls at Anfield after another ridiculous performance in the Champions League”.

In multiple stories, Madrid based news source, Marca stated Liverpool “greatly outclassed Madrid” and “Real Madrid walking alone”. They could well be eliminated in the group stages of Europe’s elite competition.

La Razon started with a headline “Too much Liverpool”, moreover, La Voz de Galicia mentioned “Liverpool puts Madrid to the limit”.

Apart from the praise for Liverpool, all the media outlets battered the flop performance of Madrid’s marquee summer signing, Kylian Mbappe, who was dominated by young Conor Bradley on the night.

The Reds will now focus on Manchester City knowing that a similar performance like last night could end the Sky Blues’ hopes of retaining the Premier League title.