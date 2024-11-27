Man Utd want signing but player is expected to sign for Liverpool – Report

Liverpool have a frontline filled with numerous top-class forwards but to remain at the top, Arne Slot’s side must continue freshening up the squad.

The Reds are seemingly looking to do that next year as they have been linked with a few attackers in recent times.

News – Liverpool now ready to offer £50m to finally sign £60m star – Report

The name – who has continuously emerged as a serious option for the Anfield club ahead of the January window is Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Omar Marmoush.

The player has come under the spotlight following an impressive start to this season, scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

Sky Germany have recently claimed that Manchester United are willing to strengthen the offense in the upcoming winter window and are interested in Marmoush.

Frankfurt could even be open to letting the Egyptian leave the club for a fee of around £42m-£50m[€50m-€60m] with his existing deal set to run until 2027.

However, despite Man United’s interest, Swedish journalist, Marcel Reif, has recently revealed that Marmoush is expected to sign for Liverpool.

It is not a surprise that the Frankfurt star has come under the radar of several big Premier League clubs following his eye-catching displays early this season. He is currently the second-highest goal scorer in the Bundesliga behind Harry Kane.

Omar is a versatile forward as he is comfortable in the CF position as well as the left flank. After low expenditure in the last transfer window, the Anfield club should have the funds to spend in January to bolster the squad and help Arne Slot maintain the title march in the second half of the campaign.

In your view, should Liverpool beat Man United, spend £42m-£50m to sign Marmoush?