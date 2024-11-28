Report – Liverpool prepared to bid huge to finally sign £125million star

Even if Mohamed Salah ends up signing a new deal at Anfield, the Reds must prepare for the future and find a top player who can replace the veteran in the long run.

Several quality names have been linked with Liverpool and once again, Madrid attacker, Rodrygo is in the lime light.

In the summer transfer window, renowned Catalan outlet, Sport, revealed, that the Merseysiders moved in with an offer worth 120 million euros to lure the Brazilian international.

However, the Los Blancos turned the bid down and demanded a fee of £125million (150 million euros) to part ways with the South American.

Now, Spanish source, have reported that the La Liga champions are ready to offload the 23-year-old in the summer and the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City want to secure his signature.

The news outlet claim that Liverpool would be prepared to make a huge bid to convince Madrid to sell Rodrygo, who has already won every major prize with the Bernabeu outfit.

The Samba star can effectively feature on either flank and last season, mainly played as a center forward. This term, he has started on the right wing but Madrid already have Guler, Endrick and even Diaz for the role and they continue to rotate.

There are not many players in the world who are good enough to replace Salah. In all fairness, Liverpool have not even adequately replaced Mane and Firmino but they’ve still built a squad capable of challenging on all fronts.

Rodrygo is a proven quality star and would largely improve the quality and depth of the team. In your view, should Liverpool bid £125million to sign him?