“Moves to Liverpool” – £41.6million star backed to secure Anfiled move

Liverpool are going from strength to strength with every passing day under new manager, Arne Slot, this season. After beating Southampton last weekend, the Reds already achieved an eight-point gap uptop in the Premier League.

Now, after breezing past Real Madrid’s challenge in the Champions League last night, the Merseysiders remain top of the table.

Report – Liverpool prepared to bid huge to finally sign £125million star

They are currently the only team to win all five games in Europe’s elite club competition and have become the first team to qualify for the KO stages of the competition.

So, Liverpool can be considered as the best team in Europe at the moment and the Reds have been contemplating continuing to reinforce the current squad next year to remain at the top.

Signing a new striker is seemingly on Liverpool’s agenda as they have been linked with a few names in recent times. Diogo Jota has had injury problems over the years, while Darwin Nunez continues to struggle in front of the goal.. He has netted only three goals in 14 appearances in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush has emerged as a serious target for Liverpool. Now, former Frankfurt player Jay Jay Okocha has backed the Egyptian to move to Anfield. He said (via Bild):

“It is better for him if he (Marmoush) moves to Liverpool in the English (Premier) league.”

It has been reported that the player is open to joining the Merseysiders with the Bundesliga side ready to cash-in on him for a fee of around £41.6m.

Marmoush has been in excellent form so far this term, scoring 14 goals and registering 10 assists in all competitions.

