Liverpool prepared to start negotiations to sign £45m play breaker – Contact made

Liverpool have continued their incredible start to life under Arne Slot. Facing serial Champions League winners Real Madrid, the Reds showed no sign of nerve, getting past the Spanish giants 2-0 last night in the continental competition.

Slot’s Liverpool have dropped points in only a couple of games in the Premier League so far this season and are the only team to have a perfect win record in the Champions League thus far.

News – Liverpool want to sign “incredibly impressive” £70m+ South American – Decision made

As good as Liverpool’s squad has been so far, there are areas that Slot could look to reinforce in the upcoming transfer windows. One player that Liverpool are looking to sign is Brazilian play breaker, Ederson dos Santos.

Back in the summer, the Anfield side were linked with a move for the £45m defensive midfielder but the transfer did not happen. Now, as per Rud Galet, Liverpool are prepared to start the negotiations for the signing of Ederson and have already contacted his reps.

Atalanta are currently 5th in the Champions League and 2nd in the Serie A and do not have any intention to sell him in January, understandably.

However, the Brazilian should be looking for a new club in the summer should the fee be deemed sufficient.

Currently, Ryan Gravenberch has done an excellent job for Liverpool in the defensive midfield role. The Dutch midfielder.

The former Ajax boy is not a natura play breaker, and he can be even better going forward if he has someone like Ederson around him to do the blue-collar job.

It remains to be seen how the transfer saga pans out for Ederson. Let’s wait and see if the Brazilian finds himself at Anfield in the near future.