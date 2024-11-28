Liverpool want to sign “incredibly impressive” £70m+ South American – Decision made

Arne Slot initially started with Jarell Quansah in the CB position alongside Virgil van Dijk for Liverpool in the opening Premier League game this season.

Following the youngster’s underwhelming display in the first half of that encounter, the Dutch boss has been using Ibrahima Konate and Van Dijk as the preferred CB pairing and the duo have been performing extremely well this term.

News – “Moves to Liverpool” – £41.6million star backed to secure Anfiled move

In 17 matches in the Premier League and the Champions League, the Merseysiders have conceded only 9 goals and kept ten clean-sheets.

However, with Virgil van Dijk’s contract set to expire at the end of this season, the Reds have started exploring options to lure a new CB to replace him. The Dutchman will turn 34 next year so even if they decide to tie him down to a fresh deal, they must sign a new younger defender.

Now, on Football Insider, transfer insider, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Nottingham Forest star, Murillo, having been impressed by his displays in the Premier League.

Chelsea are also interested in him and the Reds have come second on several occasions in a transfer battle with the West London club so they will have to put their best efforts in to hire the Brazilian.

Brown claims Murillo has been ‘incredibly impressive’ thus far this season hence Forest are desperate to keep hold of him and have decided not to sell him.

However, it has been reported that Nuno Espírito Santo’s side could change their stance if they receive an offer of more than £70m. The transfer expert said:

“He’s been incredibly impressive so far this season. So, from what I hear, they’re doing everything they can to keep him at the club. He’s (Murillo) improved massively since he came to the club and now he’s done well enough to attract interest from the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool.”

Murillo is a left-footed center-back and has helped Nottingham Forest make a stellar start to this campaign, sitting only three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League.