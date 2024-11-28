Club ready to agree £24.9m sale with Liverpool moving to sign him – Report

Liverpool are always a club that keep an eye on interesting transfer opportunities.

The Reds signed Giorgi Mamardashvili in the transfer market, taking note of Valencia’s need to sell and jumping at the opportunity of a futuristic signing.

News – Liverpool prepared to start negotiations to sign £45m play breaker – Contact made

Similarly, they could look at other players in the transfer market as well. One player who is on Liverpool’s radar is Loic Bade, the talented French center-back, who has a release clause of around £50million.

Now, as per Estadio Deportivo, Sevilla are going through financial issues and the club is willing to let the talented defender leave for just around £24.9m despite his valuation being significantly higher amid Reds’ interest.

Liverpool are still not clear on the future of club superstar Virgil van Dijk. The Dutch defender is in the final year of his contract with the Anfield club and he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract despite there not being much concern.

Currently, Arne Slot’s squad has two high-quality center-backs in Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

However, the depth beyond them leaves a lot to be desired and Liverpool are an injury away from reaching a difficult situation.

It remains to be seen if Loic Bade is the player Liverpool trust to develop at the club. With Konate there to help him settle in, it could really help the club and at the price that he is available, this is a no-brainer for Michael Edwards & co.

Ultimately, the pursuit of Bade could be tied in with Van Dijk’s future. Even otherwise, signing him would not be a bad option and let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.