Liverpool willing to make significant offer to sign proven £305,000 a week midfielder – Report

Liverpool have been the best team in Europe so far this season. They have looked solid in the Premier League and spectacular in the Champions League, and Arne Slot has made an incredible start to life in England.

Not even the most optimistic of Liverpool fans would have envisioned the kind of impact that the ex-Feyenoord coach has had as the Reds manager. However, Arne Slot has exceeded everyone’s expectations and taken Jurgen Klopp’s project to the next level.

News – Liverpool to offer £24.9m plus player to sign £100m star – Report

Despite there being issues on the surface level in terms of profiles in the squad, Arne Slot has done what very few managers do – make the most of the resources available at his disposal. The same is reflected in the way he has improved players like Ryan Gravenberch.

Now, as per Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool are willing to make a significant offer to sign talented Barcelona midfield star, Frenkie de Jong. The Dutchman has not enjoyed his time at the Catalan club over the past 12 months and a new move could be on the cards.

It is being reported that the 27-year-old midfielder has not yet agreed to a contract renewal at Barcelona and the deal on the table to extend his deal beyond 2026 has expired. Thus, this could prompt the Spanish club to cash in on him.

Frenkie de Jong is one of the highest earners at Barcelona. He currently makes around £305,000 a week at the Catalan club.

His talent needs no introduction but the last 12 months have not been easy for him, especially due to a persistent ankle issue.

The Merseysiders have offloaded Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago in recent transfer windows and have not reinforced that well in the No.6 position.

Thus, signing a proven quality midfielder in Frenkie de Jong would largely amplify the quality of the Liverpool squad.