Agreement desired – Star willing to secure long term deal with Liverpool

Speculation surrounding Mohamed Salah’s future continues to swirl around as his existing deal with Liverpool is set to expire at the end of this season.

The Egyptian has fueled the speculation by revealing that he wants to remain at Anfield but the Reds haven’t offered him a new deal yet. So, he is disappointed about the Merseysiders approach.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, former Everton CEO, Keith Wyness, has claimed that this is a pressure tactic by Salah to accelerate the process and get the deal done quickly.

Agreement is desired by both parties and discussion has been going on between Liverpool and Salah to find a solution with negotiations reaching a crucial stage. The African wants a three-year contract but the Anfield club might be hoping to offer him a two-year deal. The expert said:

“Both sides probably want something done, but it’s going to be around the detail. He wants a three-year contract to stay, apparently, from what I’m told.”

The former Chelsea man will turn 33 next year and a three-year contract should be considered a long-term deal for a player of his age. Moreover, he already earns a hefty wage of around £18.2m-a-year and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool decide to hand him a salary hike or not.

However, he hasn’t showcased any sign of decline yet and should be able to play at the highest level for a few more years at least.

Additionally, he is still considered one of the best RW in the world so losing a player of his qualities will create a huge void in Arne Slot’s starting Xl.

Salah has had a stellar start to this season, scoring 12 goals and registering 10 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions. Moreover, he has been helping his side mount a title charge this term.