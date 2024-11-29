Liverpool to offer £24.9m plus player to sign £100m star – Report

Liverpool have not properly reinforced the No.6 position since offloading the likes of Fabinho and Thiago and even failed to lure their prime target, Zubimendi, in the summer.

Since then, Ryan Gravenberch, a natural No.8, has featured in the deep lying midfield role under Arne Slot and has proved to be top quality.

Now, shocking reports coming from Spain suggest that Liverpool are willing to offload Gravenberch in order to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid.

The French international was wanted at Anfield by Jurgen Klopp two years back, but he decided to move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Slot is still looking to strengthen the DM position with a natural play breaker and the Les Bleus star, who is valued at £100m, is also on his wish-list.

Now, according to Defensa Central, Tchouameni has a much higher market value than Gravenberch and therefore, Liverpool would offer around 30 million euros (£24.9m) plus the Dutchman to finally secure the former Monaco man.

The Netherlands international, who was signed for 40 million euros from Bayern last year, has been the main No.6 this term. He is one of the prime reasons why we are sitting at the top of the Premier League and Champions League tables.

On the other hand, Tchouameni is having the worst season of his career and is currently recovering from an injury.

Hence, the swap transfer makes no sense, just like the rumor, as it will not benefit Liverpool at all.

The Merseysiders do need to sign a natural holding midfielder, but definitely not at the expense of Gravenberch, who is set to be a star for the long term.