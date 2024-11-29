Liverpool talk to sign £50m midfielder, who’s open to Reds move and pushes for exit – Report

Liverpool don’t have any holes in their squad at the moment so despite not handing new manager, Arne Slot, many new signings in the summer, they have started the season impressively.

However, it was apparent that the Dutch boss wanted to hire a new midfielder ahead of this season.

News – Agreement desired – Star willing to secure long term deal with Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are the two first-choice midfield options for the Reds at the moment, while Curtis Jones usually plays as a backup to them.

Following Dominik Szoboszlai’s quiet start to this term, Jones has been playing in the No.10 position more regularly in recent times.

Wataru Endo hasn’t been able to break into Slot’s starting Xl at all hence, the Japanese international could be replaced.

TEAMtalk claim that Liverpool are interested in Atalanta star, Ederson, and have already held talks over a deal to secure his service.

However, La Dea don’t want to lose the midfielder in mid-season as he has been playing a key role in Gian Piero Gasperini’s starting line-up this campaign. They have been mounting a title charge, sitting only one point behind the Serie A leader Napoli.

They would be open to changing their stance if Liverpool submit an offer of around £50m for him in January with the player pushing to leave Atalanta for a while to take the next step in his career.

TT say that both Manchester clubs are also keen on purchasing him and they have made contact with the player’s representatives to learn about the details of signing him in January.

In the summer, it was reported that Ederson is open to joining Liverpool and moving to Anfield would be a big step in his career.

