Deal close – Player to agree terms with Liverpool anytime now

Liverpool are fresh off an incredible 2-0 win over Real Madrid in the Champions League. Five games into the revamped league phase, the Reds are the only team to have a perfect record.

As good as Arne Slot’s side has been from an attacking perspective, it is in defense that they have outdone themselves.

Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, the Merseysiders have been a clean sheet machine, depicting immense solidity.

At 33, the Netherlands international has continued to perform as one of the best center-backs in the world.

His age has not stopped him from continuing to show his quality and it would be a worry for Liverpool that his contract is expiring at the end of the season.

Now, as per Anfield Watch, Liverpool are confident of Virgil van Dijk signing a new contract with the club and that he could extend his deal anytime now. This is a huge boost for that their captain is agreeing a new contract.

The former Saints star still has a lot to give to a top team like Liverpool and as the time goes on, he could also start mentoring younger players along with continuing to contribute to Arne Slot’s team as a player.

It is already evident just how far Ibrahima Konate has come since associating with Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool. The French defender has slowly yet surely grown into one of the very best in his position and it wouldn’t have happened without the Dutchman.

It remains to be seen how far Van Dijk goes and how long he can continue at the highest level at Liverpool. Only time will tell how it pans out.