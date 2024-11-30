Liverpool have secured £29.5million “perfect” signing – Coach

Liverpool’s goalkeeping department has been well secured over the years following Alisson Backer’s arrival from AS Roma back in 2018.

Caoimhin Kelleher’s emergence from the academy has made the position even stronger. He has been deputizing for the Brazilian in recent years and is good enough to be the first-choice shot-stopper for any top team in Europe.

The Irishman was top class in the win over Real Madrid in the Champions League in midweek as he saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty. Despite that, the Merseysiders believe he might not be ready to take over the No.1 role following Alisson’s eventual departure.

So, Liverpool signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia in a £29.5m deal last summer. He is at Estadio Mestalla for the current campaign and will join the Merseysiders ahead of next season.

Now, speaking on GiveMeSport, Georgia’s assistant coach, David Webb, says that the Valencia star is an outstanding goalkeeper and is a ‘perfect’ fit for Liverpool.

Mamardashvili is a hardworking player and has a strong character, which is necessary to blossom in a big club like Liverpool. Moreover, he is determined to reach the top level with the Reds. Webb said:

“Giorgi just feels like a perfect fit for Liverpool. He’s an outstanding shot stopper. He commands his box. He’s very athletic, not only big but strong as well. And one of his best attributes, which I suppose Liverpool fans may not know, is his character. He’s got a very, very strong character. He’s an extremely hard worker and is determined to get right to the top.”

The 24-year-old has been a key player for Georgia in was brilliant at the European Championships as he helped the team feature in Round of 16.

Mamardashvili was one of the best goalies in the La Liga last campaign but he has had a tough start to this season. His save parentage was 72% last season but that has now dropped to 58% this campaign.

As a result, Valencia have been struggling, languishing in the relegation zone in La Liga at the moment. Will Mamardashvili be a hit in the Premier League for Liverpool? We shall see.