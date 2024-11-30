Liverpool consider formal offer to sign £40m star in winter – Report

Andrew Robertson has enjoyed great success at Liverpool after joining from Hull City back in 2017, winning every possible major competition over the years.

The Scotsman has continued to play a pivotal role in new manager, Arne Slot’s starting Xl this season, but his recent displays have raised questions about whether the Reds should continue with him as the first-choice LB.

The 30-year-old gave away penalties in the last two consecutive games against Southampton and Real Madrid. Thankfully, Mohamed Salah helped Liverpool win the game against the Saints by scoring two late goals last weekend, while Caoimhin Kelleher saved Kylian Mbappe’s penalty in midweek vs Los Blancos.

Now, GiveMeSport state that Liverpool have started exploring options to strengthen the left side of defense and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson is high on their wish-list.

The Merseysiders are already considering making a formal proposal to hire the American in January with the Cottagers ready demand around £40m.

The report say Manchester City are also interested Robinson but Liverpool are hopeful that they are currently ahead of the Citizens in this race because they previously did successful business with Fulham in signing Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott.

Robinson has been a key figure in Marco Silva’s starting line-up in recent years and has displayed promising performances this season, providing three assists and keeping two clean-sheets in 12 Premier League appearances.

Moreover, the 27-year-old has helped Fulham make a bright start to this season and are currently in the top half of the league with 18 points from 12 games. They aren’t far away from the European spot at the moment.

Robinson has a similar playing style to Robertson hence he could be an ideal option to replace the Scotsman at Liverpool. What do you think?