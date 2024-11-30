Fee revealed – Liverpool have to agree £25-£29m deal for signing

Olympique Lyon’s financial issues need no introduction. Having been handed provisional relegation to Ligue 2 for their debts and financial mismanagement, the fallen giants might have no option but to accept offers for their players.

It all comes down to which players other clubs are interested in and it won’t be long before Lyon starts mimicking Walmart on Black Friday.

Liverpool will be among the many clubs interested in some of the French club’s talented youngsters.

One player Liverpool have been linked with in recent times is talented Belgian attacker, Malick Fofana. The 19-year-old recently made his senior debut for the international team and the future is very bright ahead of him.

It was reported earlier that Liverpool were looking to agree a fee of around £12m-£21m to sign the teenage Belgian. However, now, as per Caught Offside, Lyon want a fee of around £25-£29m to part ways with the player.

That said, Lyon are not really in a position where they can pick and choose. The more the season goes on, the more desperate they will become to part ways with their players to retain their status as a Ligue 1 club going forward.

A right-footed winger who loves to play on the left, Fofana is in the same mode as Manchester City superstar Jeremy Doku and if Liverpool were to part ways with one of their forwards, signing him for squad depth would be a good idea.

That said, in the current scenario, the last thing that Liverpool need is another attacker for their already populated front line.

Let’s see how things play out for the Belgian going forward and if he ends up in a Reds shirt any time in the near future.