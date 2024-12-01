Liverpool now prepared to bid to sign £40m-£50m English player – Report

Liverpool already have two top class left wingers in the squad in the form of Colombian international, Luis Diaz, and Dutch international, Cody Gakpo.

Still, reports indicate that the Merseysiders are interested in hiring the services of yet another wide player for the left flank.

News – Man Utd step aside – Liverpool push to secure £50m PL player – Journalist

According to a story published by Bild (news image provided below), Jamie Gittens is wanted by several clubs, including Liverpool.

The renowned German media outlet have mentioned that the English attacker’s current market value is around 35 million euros, but, Borussia Dortmund see him as the next 100 million euro asset.

Gittens could end up moving back to England the report suggests that Liverpool, Spurs and Chelsea are ready to bid to secure his signature.

Bild have not stated any amount the above mention PL clubs would be willing to splash. In all fairness, 100 million euros would be too much for someone who is yet to make his senior international debut for the Three Lions.

Reports elsewhere have already indicated that a bid worth £40m-£50m should be enough for Liverpool to hire the services of Gittens.

In the current campaign, so far, the 20-year-old has netted 8 goals and registered 4 assists in 19 appearances for the Bundesliga side. Last night, he scored a sublime solo goal against leaders, Bayern Munich.

With Gakpo and Diaz around, the Reds do not really need a left winger. Instead, they must look to sign a classy right winger, someone who is good enough to eventually replace Mohamed Salah.

Have your say – Should Liverpool move in to sign Jamie Gittens?