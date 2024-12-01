Report – Liverpool set to agree huge deal with £67,000 a week midfielder

Liverpool are pushing hard to sign new contracts with Trent, Van Dijk and Salah, but the key trio are not the only ones the Reds are pressing to keep.

A number of players have impressed under the guidance of Arne Slot and the Merseysiders are looking to secure renewal with a key midfielder.

According to an exclusive story covered by RTK, Liverpool are set to agree a new deal with Curtis Jones, who is ready to truly become a senior player for his boyhood club.

The England international has been in red hot form, especially after becoming a father. His current contract is until 2027 and he only earns around £67,000 a week. Without a shadow of a doubt, he deserves a huge pay rise and the reports says Liverpool prepare to hand him a lucrative deal.

The 23-year-old has so far started five games in the Premier League, and directly contributed in three goals. He scored the winning goal against Chelsea in October, and set up the winning goal for Salah versus Brighton last month.

In the Champions League, Curtis Jones made his first Liverpool start against Leverkusen and provided an assist in the 4-0 victory. Moreover, during the week, he was top class against reigning Spanish champions, Real Madrid.

In the last international break, Jones scored on his debut for England in the 3-0 win over Greece and featured for 79 minutes in 5-0 victory against Ireland.

His versatility is a huge asset for Arne Slot as he has proved to be effective in the DM, CM and AM roles this season.

