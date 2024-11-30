Man Utd step aside – Liverpool push to secure £50m PL player – Journalist

Liverpool and Manchester United have been rivals for a long time and their history needs no introduction. On the pitch, over the years, there have been plenty of fierce battles, and its arguably one rivalry that is extremely prided over despite it not being a derby.

Off the pitch, we have seen over the years, the two teams trying to sign the same players and it is always good to get one over the other here as well.

Thus, the fans of the two clubs were primed for a transfer battle when it emerged that both Man Utd and Liverpool were interested in Milos Kerkez, who is valued at £50m.

It was reported back then that Manchester United viewed the talented young Hungarian left-back as the perfect replacement for Luke Shaw in the long run while Liverpool had earmarked him as their successor to Andy Robertson.

Now, as per reputed journalist, Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool are pushing to sign Kerkez, whereas, the Red Devils don’t view the Bournemouth defender as a priority anymore.

If any of the two clubs were watching, Kerkez showed what he was about today, netting a goal against Wolves. This may further strengthen Liverpool’s desire to sign him as they look to replace Robertson in the future.

The Scottish international is one of the few players who hasn’t adapted to Arne Slot’s system as well as he would have liked.

The Dutch coach has rotated him with Kostas Tsimikas, who has looked so much better whenever given the chance.

Ultimately, it all points to Kerkez being the best possible signing for Liverpool to reinforce the left-back area. Let’s wait and see how the club goes about making it happen.