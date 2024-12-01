Four changes – Liverpool 4-2-3-1 starting lineup vs Manchester City – Predicted XI

The Premier League awaits one of its marquee clashes in recent seasons with Liverpool set to take Manchester City on in the first encounter between these two sides this campaign.

This will also be the first time this clash happens post Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield.

However, the narrative surrounding this game is largely different from how it used to be in the past. Liverpool have looked unbeatable this season, with no one except Nottingham Forest managing to take all three points off him.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are winless for what feels like ages and this is a feeling Pep Guardiola will not be used to. Thus, a lot will be riding on this particular game and let’s see how Arne Slot might set his team up for the big game.

In goal, Caoimhin Kelleher is expected to continue, with Alisson Becker yet to make his return from injury. The backline in front of him is likely to see two changes, with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming in for the impressive Conor Bradley and Joe Gomez coming in for the injured Ibrahima Konate.

Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson in all likelihood should retain their places in the XI. Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch at the base of midfield is a partnership almost set in stone and Dominic Szoboszlai could line up as the #10 ahead of Curtis Jones.

Cody Gakpo could start from the left in place of Luis Diaz, continuing with Slot’s rotation policy. Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez may start again from the right and through the middle, rounding up a very strong and in-form attack.

Going into this game, Liverpool should be fairly confident of securing the three points but the last thing you want to do is to underestimate Manchester City.

Let’s wait and see how things plays out and hopefully, Slot’s men can walk away with the three points.