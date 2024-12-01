Liverpool set to initiate talks to sign £83.5million player – Report

Liverpool have one of the best squads in Europe at the moment, with the Reds playing at a very high level so far this season.

They are leading both the Premier League and the Champions League and look set to have a momentous campaign.

The attack in particular has been functional with immense competition for places. The likes of Cody Gakpo and Luis Diaz have given Arne Slot selection headaches on multiple occasions so far this season. Thus, there seems to be no issues in this regard.

Despite this, it looks like Liverpool are looking at potential attackers in the market and one player they have on their radar is talented young Portuguese attacker Geovany Quenda who plays for Sporting CP and also has interest from Manchester United.

As per Team Talk, Liverpool are set to initiate talks to sign the teenager and he is said to have a release clause of around £83.5m in his contract. His new rep, Jorge Mendes, is planning to meet the Merseysiders to discuss the transfer.

One would assume that there is no way the Reds would consider paying such a high amount to sign an unproven player.

PSG are another club said to be interested in the talented youngster who has already received a callup to represent Portugal at the highest level. As talented as he is though, Liverpool might not need to sign him at the moment.

Liverpool’s attack is so stacked that they do not have a role for Federico Chiesa, who signed for the club from Inter Milan this summer. The Italian has also struggled with fitness issues and is now looking to work his way back.

Thus, spending a huge amount on Quenda, at the moment, might be ill-advised. Let’s wait and see what the recruitment team thinks of the same though and how they handle the situation surrounding the teenage sensation.

