Not £70m – Club ready to sell midfielder to Liverpool for £41.5m – Report

It looks like Liverpool are set to go shopping in Frankfurt for more than one player.

They have been increasingly linked with a move for talented Egyptian forward, Omar Marmoush, but it looks like that’s not all that they are pushing for.

Frankfurt have always been a no-nonsense club. They understand that they are powerless to stop their players from joining top European sides but have always been firm that they will let their players leave if the right transfer offer is made.

Boasting one of the most talented squads in the Bundesliga, many of their players are likely to be on the radar of clubs like the Reds.

As per the latest update Liverpool would be able to sign the talented Hugo Larsson for much less than previous anticipated.

Recent reports have suggested that Frankfurt will sell the midfielder for £70m. Now, as per Bild (news image provided below), the Bundesliga side will not stand in the way of Larsson and a fee of around £41.5m would be enough to reach an agreement.

Larsson is generating a lot of interest from a number of top clubs in Europe with Tottenham, Arsenal, Real Madrid and AC Milan also having him on their radar along with Liverpool. Thus, competition for his signature is bound to ensue.

Just 20, he is among the many talented young Swedish players coming through the ranks and he has also won eight caps at the senior level for the national team. The youngster has also been ever-present for Frankfurt so far this season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the midfielder. If Larsson ends up at Liverpool, it would be a huge coup and let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.