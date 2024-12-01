Talks advanced – £220,000 a week star set to agree Liverpool deal – Report

Liverpool have been one of the most in-form teams in Europe so far this season.

Arne Slot has taken over the managerial reigns from Jurgen Klopp like it never actually happened and the transition has been as seamless as it can get.

As the Reds hope to continue at a similar level for the rest of the season, one issue that they will need to handle is the futures of three club superstars – Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold, all of whom see their contracts expire at the end of the season.

Among the three, for quite some time now, it has looked like Virgil van Dijk is closest to signing a new contract with the club. Now, as per TBR Football, the Dutchman is set to agree to a new Liverpool deal which would be a huge boost.

Virgil van Dijk currently earns around £220,000 a week on his contract at Liverpool and one would assume that the Reds will offer him a deal along the same lines maybe for the short-term, as he still continues to be club captain.

Why Liverpool must sign new deal with Virgil van Dijk

Despite him being 33 years old, he continues to be an important presence in the backline. The Dutch defender still continues to play at the highest level and he will continue to be an important for Liverpool if he agrees to stay.

The Oranje skipper needlessly tried to dribble past De Bruyne, otherwise, he was absolutely rock solid in the win over Manchester City and the Reds are now nine points clear at the top.

With talks said to be advanced, this will be a huge boost of confidence for the Anfield side for the rest of the campaign.

It will also increase the squad morale and give a general sense of belief to the entire squad in the long season that lies ahead.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool and how long he can continue at the highest level going forward. Only time will tell how it pans out.