Offer made – Liverpool ready to agree £16.6m asking fee to sign attacking midfielder

Liverpool were mainly inactive in the summer transfer window. They signed Chiesa who has hardly played this season and Mamardashvili will only arrive next season.

On the other hand, the Reds failed to lure their prime midfield target, Martin Zubimendi, from Real Sociedad.

With less than a month remaining in the start of the winter transfer window, the Reds sit at the top of the Premier League table, eleven points ahead of reigning champions, Manchester City.

The Sky Blues were a point ahead of the Merseysiders, but four consecutive defeats for Pep and wins for Slot have completely changed things.

So, the Dutch manager must realize that even a single major injury could alter the trajectory and he must splash the cash to reinforce the squad in the January transfer window.

One player that Liverpool have been lately linked with is versatile attacking midfielder, Rayan Cherki, who may be sacrificed by Lyon to improve their financials.

The Ligue 1 side will be relegated to the Ligue 2 if they do not resolve the economic conditions and reports have indicated that they will say yes to an offer of £16.6m to sell the 21-year-old starlet.

Now, according to Spanish source, Fichajes, Liverpool have submitted an offer worth £16.6m (20 million euros) for Cherki and Lyon may be forced to accept the bid from the Anfield club.

Cherki, who won the silver medal for France at the Olympics, is mainly a No.10 but can also feature on the flanks. This season, so far, he has started 9 games in all competitions for the French side and directly contributed in 6 goals (3 goals and 3 assists).

Unlike the injury prone Chiesa, he would immediately reinforce the quality and depth of the offense for the second half of the season. Let’s see if the £16.6m offer from Liverpool proves to be enough to secure Rayan Cherki.