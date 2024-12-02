Liverpool ‘can just go ahead’ to seal £33.2million signing – Journalist

After parting ways with Jurgen Klopp last summer, Liverpool appointed Arne Slot as the new manager ahead of this season.

Even after a stellar start under the Dutch boss, initially, they weren’t given much credit as it was suggested that their early impressive form was just down to an easy fixture schedule.

News – Offer made – Liverpool ready to agree £16.6m asking fee to sign attacking midfielder

However, having beaten Real Madrid and Manchester City in back-to-back games, the Reds have showcased that they are currently the best team in Europe.

There is no doubt about the quality of players the Merseysiders have at the moment. However, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah’s futures are the point of concern for the Anfield club at the moment as their existing deals are set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, in The Daily Briefing, Christian Falk has revealed that Liverpool are exploring options to replace Alexander-Arnold and have identified Bayer Leverkusen star, Jeremie Frimpong, as a serious target.

Liverpool believe the Dutchman is a really good option to bolster the defense and given he has a £33.2m release clause in his existing deal, Slot’s side ‘can just go ahead’ and get the deal done without going into the negotiation table with the German champions. Falk said:

“Liverpool are looking at Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong – and it’s because of Trent Alexander-Arnold.”

“Liverpool see that he’d be a really good option and it’s worth noting that Frimpong has a release clause in his contract worth about €40m (£33.2), so they can just go ahead and buy him if they wish.”

Frimpong helped Leverkusen win the domestic double last term and also guided them to lift the German Super Cup this season.

He has been playing as an RWB under Xabi Alonso at Bay Arena and has also played as an RW at times. For the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman usually deploys him as a right-sided attacker.

So, Frimpong doesn’t really play as an RB in a back-four system. In your view, would he be the right option to replace Alexander-Arnold?