Liverpool moving to sign £60m star, he prefers Anfield move – Journalist

Liverpool have managed to score in their last 16 consecutive games and have only gone blank once in the last 20 matches in all competitions thus far this season.

As a result, the Reds are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 34 points from 13 games, sitting nine points ahead of second-placed and title-rivals, Arsenal.

Moreover, they are also at the summit of the Champions League table and are the only team in this competition to win all five games.

Despite their attackers’ eye-catching performances this season, Liverpool remain keen on adding a new forward next year and transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg. has reported that Arne Slot’s side have concrete interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker, Omar Marmoush, after being impressed by his recent performances.

The Eagles are willing to extend his contract, which will expire in 2027, but the forward is likely to leave next summer.

The Merseysiders aren’t the only club looking at him at the moment as Manchester United and Bayern Munich have also been keeping a close eye on him.

However, it has recently been reported that Marmoush prefers to move to Anfield even if he extends his deal at Deutsche Bank Park. As per The People, Frankfurt could be ready to cash-in on him for a fee closer to £60m if they are forced to part ways with him.

The Egyptian netted a brace against Heidenheim yesterday and thus far, he has netted 17 goals and registered 11 assists in 19 appearances in all competitions this season.

