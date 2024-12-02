Liverpool now step up move to finally sign £55million attacker – Report

Liverpool remained quiet for the majority of the summer transfer window but they eventually signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus to strengthen the frontline.

However, the Reds will have to lure a new top-class RW if they eventually part ways with Mohamed Salah – whose current contract will expire at the end of the campaign.

News – Liverpool offer for £40m player would be accepted – Reds prepared to win race

The Egyptian has claimed that the Merseysiders haven’t offered a new deal to him yet and as it stands, he is more likely to leave the club than extending his deal.

Now, on RTK, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, says that Liverpool are interested in Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo to strengthen the attack and they sent scouts to watch him in action against Ajax Amsterdam in a Europa League clash last week – where he helped his side win the game by scoring a goal and registering an assist.

The Anfield club hold a long-term interest in the Asian star and they have been following him for almost a decade. Liverpool aren’t the only club looking at him as other European clubs also hold a long-term interest in him. Bailey said:

“Liverpool’s interest goes back nearly a decade now. He’s been having all the biggest clubs in Europe looking at him since his teens. He’s really getting his chance now and doing really well.”

“He’s the sort of player Liverpool will be looking at and I think he’s one who’s on the list and who they’ve been keeping tabs on for an awful long time.”

As per RTK Liverpool were more than willing to pay the £55m release clause to sign Kubo and are now stepping up interest to finally get him.

Kubo is a left-footed RW and has been a key figure in Imanol Alguacil’s starting Xl. Moreover, he has been an integral part of the Japanese national team in recent years. The question is, does he have what it takes to replace Salah at Liverpool?