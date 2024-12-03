Liverpool willing to sign £82.9m player and have advantage over Bayern Munich

Former Liverpool midfielder, Didi Hamann has advised Bayern Munich to move in and hire the services of Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund.

However, as per reports in the media, the Reds have an advantage over the Bavarians to secure the English starlet.

As per today’s version of Bild (news image provided below), it will be ‘difficult’ for BvB to hold on to Gittens with Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs willing to sign him.

As far as Bayern are concerned, Hamann has advised the Bundesliga leaders to lure the 20-year-old who was brilliant against them at the weekend.

However, the Anfield legend pointed out that the competition is going to be tough as the PL teams are happy to get him. The 51-year-old said:

“I would consider getting Gittens (for Bayern), who is in form and can make the difference. What the boy is showing at the moment, the English (clubs) would welcome a player like him with open arms.”

Florian Plettenberg has also confirmed Liverpool’s interest in signing Jamie Gittens. For now, the player wants to stay with Dortmund but plans to return to his homeland in future and that gives Reds the advantage over Bayern.

The Sky journalist has revealed that the Signal Iduna Park outfit would offload their star winger for a fee of £82.9m (100 million euros).

The Merseysiders are currently the most in form team in the continent and are without doubt a more attractive option than Spurs and Chelsea.

Gittens has so far started 14 games in all competitions under the guidance of head coach, Nuri Sahin, a former Red, and directly contributed in 12 goals.

In your opinion, should Liverpool bid £82.9m to sign Jamie Gittens?